Liam Keen comment: Wolves star unfairly snubbed for top award

For the most part that has been warranted in recent years, but this season has seen a tremendous turnaround that deserved recognition.

Vitor Pereira got that with his nomination for the Premier League's manager of the season award for 2024/25.

The Portuguese head coach took over a team sitting 19th in the table and masterminded 10 wins and two draws from 20 games, with two still left to play, to steer Wolves away from danger.

That included a six-game winning run that won Pereira the manager of the month award for April and Wolves could still finish as high as 13th in the table.

Pereira is unlikely to win the award as he goes up against Brentford's Thomas Frank, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, Arne Slot of champions Liverpool and former Wolves boss and current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo, but he deserves to be on the shortlist nonetheless.