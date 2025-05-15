Wolves boss nominated for 2024/25 award

The Portuguese head coach found Wolves 19th in the table when he took over in December and inspired the team to 10 wins and two draws from 20 matches to steer the club away from any relegation danger.

With two games left to play this season Wolves could finish as high as 13th and the popular manager has now been nominated for manager of the season.

Just last week he was also named manager of the month for April after managing five wins from five games.

For the season award, Pereira is up against Brentford's Thomas Frank, Newcastle's, Eddie Howe, Arne Slot of champions Liverpool and former Wolves boss and current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Fans have until midday on Monday, May 19 to vote and votes from the public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, which will be announced after the end of the season.

Votes can be cast by visiting the Premier League's website here.