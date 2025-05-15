Where are they now? West Brom's Great Escape heroes 20 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion were not only bottom of the league heading into what was dubbed, 'survival Sunday', they had been bottom at Christmas, a position from which no club had ever survived.

However, Bryan Robson's Baggies were to defy the odds, inspired by the January addition of Kevin Campbell and the guidance of Robson, Albion did it.

Every result went for them on the final day, while they picked up a 2-0 win at home to Portsmouth courtesy of goals from Geoff Horsfield and Kieran Richardson.

It went down as one of the most memorable days in the club's history. And although the following season they failed to beat the drop, the Great Escape is forever etched into the memory of English football.

But 20 years on, where are the heroes of 2005? Here is a look at the squad that kept Albion up that day and what happened to them?

Tomasz Kuszczak

The Polish goalkeeper was merely a bit part player that season - but came in for three games at the end of the campaign after an injury to Russell Hoult.

And he was in the sticks for the famous escape, before going on to play a number of games the following season.

Despite Albion's relegation, he earned a move to Manchester United, going on to feature for Wolves, Brighton and Birmingham City.

After retirement, he moved back to his native Poland where he launched a construction company and earned a degree in sports journalism.

He returned to football in September 2023, having a brief stint as the Polish national team goalkeeping coach.

Martin Albrechtsen

The club record signing on his arrival, the Danish defender was a mainstay that season and in subsequent campaigns, before departing for Derby.

The rest of his career was spent in Denmark, and he still plays low level football today. Beyond football, Albrechtsen went to work in property and also had plans to open a pizza restaurant.

Thomas Gaardsoe

Signed from Ipswich, the Dane helped Albion to promotion and then was part of the Great Escape side the following year.

He had one more season with Albion but games were limited, and went on to finish his career in Denmark.

Paul Robinson

The tough tackling full back was a massive part of the side, netting a key goal in the run in at Aston Villa.

He spent four more seasons with Albion, before heading to Bolton and Birmingham. From there, he went on to coach at Blues and Millwall, returning to Birmingham City briefly last season.

Robinson is currently on Watford's coaching staff.

Neil Clement

The left footed defender was key in that campaign, scoring a big goal against Birmingham City in a huge win late in the campaign.

He stayed at Albion for three more seasons, and despite picking up bad injuries he would help them to the Championship title in 2008.

In 2010, he was forced to retire due to injury.

Clement went into horse racing, but was banned for five years over a breach of the rules. He now lives in Spain.

Zolan Gera

A star man during the campaign, he was another scorer of big goals. He netted the winner against Everton late on in the season, and played a big role in the final day.

He returned to Albion after a spell at Fulham, going on to end his playing days in his native Hungary. After football, he coached the Hungary under 21 side, and had jobs in club football.

He currently manages Kecskemeti TE.

Ronnie Wallwork

The ex-Manchester United man, signed in the first Premier League season, came in the play a big role for Bryan Robson during the run in.

Wallwork stayed at Albion another season before going out on loan. In 2007, he was involved in a stabbing incident before making a recovery.

He went on to play for Sheffield Wednesday and Ashton United before hanging up his boots.

After playing he set up a clothing business, but a few years later he was jailed for offences related for stolen cars, and later also handed a suspended sentence for GBH.

Kieran Richardson

The Manchester United loanee was a superb asset after arriving in January, netting a free kick against Blackburn before his memorable goal on the final day.

Although he returned to United, he is still held in high regard by Albion fans. He went on to play for Aston Villa, Sunderland and Fulham.

Jonathan Greening

The midfielder arrived the previous summer, and after being part of the Great Escape side, went on to spend another four seasons at Albion, before going on to play for Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley before dropping into non-league.

After playing, he has gone on to become the manager of Scarborough Athletic.

Robert Earnshaw

The striker finished as the top scorer in that season - including a big hat-trick against Charlton and a penalty at Man United on the penultimate day of the season. After another season at Albion, he moved to Norwich before spells at Nottingham Forest, Derby and overseas.

After football he moved into broadcasting and has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Kevin Campbell

Like Richardson, a January signing who was the catalyst for the Great Escape. Scored a handful of vital goals and skippered Albion to survival.

He left after the following season, finishing his career at Cardiff City, before going to work in the media.

In June 2024, Campbell sadly passed away with his death ruled as being due to multiple organ failure.

Geoff Horsfield

The goalscoring hero of the day. On the pitch for a matter of minutes, Horsfield opened the scoring with his first Hawthorns goal in 14 months.

He will forever be remembered at the club for that massive goal. He moved to multiple clubs later in his career and even had a spell as interim boss at Port Vale.

He retired from the game and pursued business interests, setting up a building firm and the Geoff Horsfield Foundation, a charity which offers accommodation to homeless people.

Nwankwo Kanu

A big signing the previous summer, the ex-Arsenal striker scored just twice in the league but played a role in survival.

He went on to Portsmouth, where he spent six seasons before retiring.

In 2014, he underwent heart surgery in the US and later founded the The Kanu Heart Foundation, which has spent millions of pounds on various projects.

Joe Murphy

An unused sub, Murphy played just six times for Albion after signing from Tranmere Rovers.

He went on to have a good career, playing over 660 games in the Football League and is still playing at 43, back at Tranmere.

Junichi Inamoto

The ex-Arsenal man was part of the squad, but played only three times that season.

He went two seasons at Albion, before joining Galatasaray and then went on to have a good career, before ending his playing days only last year in Japan.​​​​

Darren Moore

A substitute on the day, Big Dave as he as affectionately known, played his part that season. After Albion, he went on to other clubs and later managed Albion in the Premier League and the Championship.

He helped Sheffield Wednesday to a memorable promotion to the Championship and has just helped Port Vale to win promotion to League One.