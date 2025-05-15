Shropshire Star
Telford boss speaks about Shrewsbury Town's forgotten man

Kevin Wilkin believes it has understandably taken Ricardo Dinanga a while to settle at Shrewsbury, but says they could still see the best of him. 

By Ollie Westbury
Ricardo Dinanga of Shrewsbury Town and Will Forrester of Bolton Wanderers

Dinanga was playing for the Telford boss, who watched his side recently secure promotion back to the National League North, when he was signed by Shrewsbury in the January transfer window. 

But since Dinanga’s arrival at the Croud Meadow, the youngster has hardly been seen - he made one substitute appearance against Bolton in the middle of February. 

But Wilkin believes there could be a couple of reasons for that. 

