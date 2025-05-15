Portsmouth boss left 'chuckling' as he breaks silence over West Brom manager links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Pompey boss helped the Fratton Park club survive in the Championship following promotion last season - and has seen his name linked with the vacant managerial position at The Hawthorns.

At one point last week he had shot to the top of the betting odds - while reports suggested he was content with his position down on the South Coast.

Now he has broken his silence and has laughed off any suggestions he could be set for a move to The Hawthorns.

He explained that there is nothing in the links, and how he was sat on holiday 'chuckling' at the links to Albion - and he believes Baggies club officials would probably have been going the same.

He told The News said: "It’s a funny one, I was out in Portugal and my folks started receiving a few texts. I had no idea what was going on at first, I quickly figured out what was happening.

"There was contact from myself to the football club, nothing from the football club to this football club, nothing from any agents, it came out of nowhere.

"I was sat around the pool having a little chuckle. I did speak to a couple of journalists on the UK side, just to let them know there was nothing in it, just to reassure everyone. That was it really.

"Sometimes bookies' odds are really accurate, and sometimes they aren't. That one was completely inaccurate, certainly in terms of there being any link whatsoever, there wasn’t even any low-end agent talks.

"I am still sitting here and I am sure West Brom are doing the same, chuckling at the notion, because neither of us have spoken to each other."