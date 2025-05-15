Paul Robinson treasures West Brom's Great Escape memories two decades on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands of Baggies supporters had barely dispersed from The Hawthorns turf after a 2-0 final-day victory over Portsmouth had secured Premiership survival in history-making fashion.

The feat was masterminded by boss and legendary former midfielder Bryan Robson, who had a message for his squad as they were sinking refreshing beverages in the home dressing room afterwards.

Tough-tackling left-back Paul Robinson, a crowd favourite and hero of the second half of the season push, explained: "After the game we had a few beers and Bryan told us we were in for a cool down the next day. The lads were like 'is he joking?'

"We all turned up at the training ground in the morning with our wash bags expecting to do a cool down. We expected to get our end-of-season programmes, to make sure we were looking after ourselves.

"We came in, Bryan burst through the doors and said 'lads I've got something to tell you, we're not doing a cool down...' and he opened up loads of cool boxes full of champagne and beer. We all just cracked on!"

Second-half goals from substitute Geoff Horsfield and Manchester United loan youngster Kieran Richardson did the job for Albion - but it went down to results elsewhere, and that famous late equaliser by Jonathan Fortune for Charlton condemned Crystal Palace - as nerves jangled before a remarkable eruption.