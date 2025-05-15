Shropshire Star
Paul Robinson treasures West Brom's Great Escape memories two decades on

Two decades on, Paul Robinson still vividly recalls boss Bryan Robson pulling a fast one in the wake of the iconic final-day Portsmouth success.

By Lewis Cox
Published

Thousands of Baggies supporters had barely dispersed from The Hawthorns turf after a 2-0 final-day victory over Portsmouth had secured Premiership survival in history-making fashion.

The feat was masterminded by boss and legendary former midfielder Bryan Robson, who had a message for his squad as they were sinking refreshing beverages in the home dressing room afterwards.

Tough-tackling left-back Paul Robinson, a crowd favourite and hero of the second half of the season push, explained: "After the game we had a few beers and Bryan told us we were in for a cool down the next day. The lads were like 'is he joking?'

"We all turned up at the training ground in the morning with our wash bags expecting to do a cool down. We expected to get our end-of-season programmes, to make sure we were looking after ourselves.

"We came in, Bryan burst through the doors and said 'lads I've got something to tell you, we're not doing a cool down...' and he opened up loads of cool boxes full of champagne and beer. We all just cracked on!"

Second-half goals from substitute Geoff Horsfield and Manchester United loan youngster Kieran Richardson did the job for Albion - but it went down to results elsewhere, and that famous late equaliser by Jonathan Fortune for Charlton condemned Crystal Palace - as nerves jangled before a remarkable eruption.

Kieran Richardson made it 2-0 for the Baggies against Pompey - but Albion fans were made to wait on results elsewhere. Pic: Getty
