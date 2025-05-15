“He makes magic happen every day" - former Wolves coach on maverick forward

The Brazilian forward has scored 15 Premier League goals this season - 17 in all competitions - and has helped fired the club to top flight safety.

Burchnall, who came to Wolves alongside Gary O'Neil and departed in December when O'Neil was sacked as head coach, has nothing but praise for maverick Cunha and what he is able to produce on the pitch.

“He makes magic happen every day,” Burchnall said.

“Fans come to football to be entertained, Cunha is an entertainer.

“He has the ability to turn the game in a moment and I think fans love that. Sometimes those mavericks can frustrate you a little bit, but at the same time, they’re the ones that you come to see.

“You always had a feeling that when he picked up the ball and started running with it, he brought the fans with us into the game and somebody like that can change momentum in a game because when the ground is flat and you get him on the ball and he does something magic, it lifts the crowd and that helps everybody.

“He’s a player that plays on his instinct, he doesn’t like to spend hours looking through opposition and tactical bits.

“He likes to feel the game and more play on instincts than anything, which obviously when a lot of coaches are working on deep tactical work, he doesn’t always slot into that because those sorts of free spirits are not seen as much.

"But if you can get him into the positions where he likes to be and then allow him that freedom, I think you get a lot out of Matheus.”

Cunha is likely to depart Wolves this summer as clubs circle to trigger his £62.5million release clause.

That is despite concerns over his behaviour, with the player having served two suspensions this season after lashing out, while he has also had public arguments with fans on social media.

Burchnall admits Cunha must keep a lid on his anger, but insists it also helps him be the player he is when he is at his best.

“He has a fire inside and an edge to him,” Burchnall added.

“I think every top player has that edge. I know he’s disappointed afterwards. He can be an emotional guy that feels a lot during the game and that’s where that comes out. It probably comes from a good place, but at the same time, you can’t consistently do those sort of things.”