Four Shrewsbury Town youngsters extend their stay with the club

Jack Loughran, Karsten Cairns, Joe Morris and Isaac Godwin have all penned a further year at the Croud Meadow.

The news comes after the club’s successful Professional Development League campaign, which culminated last week after they beat Cardiff City in the final in South Wales.

The victory, which saw Town beat Ipswich, Birmingham City, Walsall, Burnley and Swindon on the way to the final, was well celebrated by the players and their family and friends.