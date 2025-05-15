Former Wolves boss in contention for Championship job

The 41-year-old is yet to take a new job since he was sacked by Wolves in December, with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Wolves went on to appoint Vitor Pereira and have since survived relegation following an impressive winning run.

O'Neil, who took his first head coach role at Bournemouth, is waiting for his next move into management and has been linked with a number of clubs.

Now, he has reportedly had an interview with Norwich and is one of the contenders for the job.

O'Neil previously played for Norwich for two years from 2014-2016.

The club finished 13th in the Championship and former boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was dismissed in April following a poor run of form.

They are now seeking a new boss and O'Neil is among those in the frame.

Former Liverpool assistant and Red Bull Salzburg boss Pep Lijnders is also in contention.

O'Neil won over the Wolves fans and became a popular figure during his first season, the 2023/24 campaign, as the team fought for European qualification.

They ultimately missed out due to a poor end to the season, impacted by a number of injuries to key players.

Wolves then started this season poorly after a difficult summer transfer window and a tough run of fixtures, which led to supporters calling for him to be dismissed.

O'Neil was eventually sacked in mid-December and swiftly replaced by Pereira.