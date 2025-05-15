David Thomson 'thrilled' to return to Telford Tigers

The 27-year-old joined midway through last campaign, making an instant impact, collecting 71 points in his 37 appearances, which included 34 goals.

The Canadian finished as the Tigers' top goalscorer, and now he has penned a deal to remain in Shropshire.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have signed a new contract with Telford Tigers. I had a great time in Telford last season and was delighted with how well the organisation as a whole welcomed me to the club.

"I had my best career scoring season last season and settled in straight away. I am looking forward to getting started again."

And Tom Watkins, Telford's head coach and general manager, believes Thomson will have a big influence on the team.

He said: “We saw the impact Thomo (Thomson) had on his arrival and the lift he gave the team and fans. He’s a likeable, fun guy who has a bundle of skill and talent who can exploit one-on-one situations and score highlight-reel goals, but I really like the grit he brings to the team, he plays hard, has an edge, enjoys playing physical and getting under his opponent’s skin.

"He makes us stronger in the face-off circle, which was noticeable last year, and having him return for a second season, now that he knows the league and knows the club, is a huge signing for us. I believe he will have a big influence and impact on the team next season.”