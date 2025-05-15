Classic cars to race up Loton Park Hill Climb

Invited championship classes will add to the eclectic mix of regular club members and cars on the tight and demanding parkland course at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

The Classic Marques Speed Challenge attracts a wide range of cars, and its vice-chairman is Brian Marshall, from Shrewsbury, drives a Marcos Mantula sports car.

Marshall said: “The weather forecast is amazing so we expect some very committed driving from our 30 competitors in this class over both days of the weekend.

“We have over 100 entries this season in cars ranging from an MG Midget, TVR, Marcos, Triumph, E-Type, Reliant Scimitar and Lotus Elise through to an Abarth 124 Spider and everybody is in with a chance of success as our algorithm handicap scoring system takes into account weight, power and performance of each car.”

Adding a touch of class to proceedings on Saturday will be a diverse selection of 18 Stuttgart cars of the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship with machines spanning several eras including Carrera 911, 944, Cayman, Boxster and GT4 RS models.

For those of a more traditional leaning a batch of over a dozen Morgan sports cars are entered, including a Series 1, 4/4, Lightweight, Plus 8 and Roadster models.

Local entrants include Simon Joyce of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, John Lowe of Welshpool in Audi TT Coupe, Roy Holder of Llanfyllin in a Renault X85, Cat Taylor of Whitchurch in a Mazda MX5, Peter Baker of Oswestry in a Ginetta G15, Matthew Morgan of Shrewsbury in an Abarth 124 and Rhys Jones of Chirk in a Van Diemen Multisport.

Admission is £12.50 for adults - accompanied children under-16 are admitted free and full parking and catering facilities are on site.

More details from the club’s website at www.hdlcc.com