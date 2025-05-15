Bucks heroes rewarded with a holiday in the sun

The Bucks secured promotion back to the National League North in style with a 4-2 win at Kettering Town last week, but due to work commitments several members of the squad have not been able to fully celebrate their success.

However, Telford captain Luke Rowe revealed his time this week has been taken up by booking a trip for the majority of the squad to go on holiday and celebrate.

“I’ve just booked going away with the lads, so I haven’t spoken to the gaffer as much recently because I’ve been sorting out the holiday,” he explained. “I don’t know how I’ve got the job, but they always come to me. I know I’m the captain, but I hate this stuff. I spent eight hours booking a holiday on Monday!”

Rowe continued: “The chairman has thankfully given us some money to go away which we’re all very grateful for, so we’re off to Portugal for a weekend away.

“There are 14 of us going so hopefully we can celebrate out there again.”

The Bucks skipper also revealed he expects to remain in regular discussions with Kevin Wilkin regarding any new signings over the summer.

“I’ll speak with him quite frequently over the phone, and I’m more than happy to put my 10p in when he asks about potential players,” Rowe said. “That often will be about what they’re like as people as well as players.

“It’s one of the biggest things that they’re looking at, how good they are as a person, because there’s no point bringing someone in who is negative and toxic for the group when we know at the minute anyone in that changing room would run through a brick wall for each other.”