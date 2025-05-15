Bridgnorth Rowing Club enjoy success at Shrewsbury Regatta

Five crews travelled up to Pengwern Boat Club for the event, which was attended by 26 clubs from across the country.

More than 400 head-to-head races took place over the 900m course on Saturday and the 500m sprint course on Sunday, producing some close results.

Bridgnorths men's pair of Richard Mottram and Richard Pilsbury were supreme in their division, taking first place on both days.

They were joined on Sunday with wins by the open masters coxed crew of Paul Wallis, Tim Grimsdale, Rob Graham and Dave Drinkwater, coxed by Nicola Rushin.

Dave was then joined in the afternoon division by Jo Drinkwater to also win the masters mixed double sculls division.

The club's successes mirror results achieved the previous week at the Evesham Regatta.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Bridgnorth Regatta are well under way, where nearly 200 races will be taking place on the river opposite Severn Park on Saturday, June 14.

The club is looking for sponsors from the region to help support the event.

More information can be found at https://www.rowatbridgnorth.co.uk/regatta/