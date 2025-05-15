Bowls round-up: Evans back in the winners' circle

The Monkmoor man came out on top of a superb entry of 60 in the League Handicap that turned into a Bank Holiday bonanza played on the two greens at Shrewsbury club Greenfields.

Evans beat Dan Jones (Castlefields) in the final, organiser Rich Jones saying: “Both players played very well in the final with Perry coming through to win 21-14 so the Ray Powell Trophy was presented to Perry.”

Terrific turnout for the Tanners League handicap at Greenfields

The later stages were played on the No.2 green and two cracking semi-finals saw Jones beat Mark Owen (Crescent) 21-9 and Evans end the hopes of Tom Harrington (Ludlow Castle) 21-12.

“Everyone was guaranteed two games due to a and consolation competition in which the semi-final results were Emmet McKinley (Oxon) 21-17 against Kieran Walker (Castlefields) and Jacob Wall (Castlefields) 21-11 versus Dave Peach (Castlefields),”added Jones.

“In a super final Jacob, a member of the new Castlefields junior team, won 21-20 against Emmet.”

Sun to shine on Over-60s Merit

A fantastic weather forecast for Saturday has Shropshire’s top bowls organiser dreaming of a record-breaking day.

Rob Burroughs, who among many other things is the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s competition secretary, will be in charge of its Over-60s Merit at Bowring.

Both greens at the Wellington club will be used and he will take entries (£3) up until the 2pm start time, home bowlers owing two shots and he jack.

“After another great entry of 33 the Dixon Driscoll Doubles, the best for a long time, it's been a very strong start to the season for Mid Shropshire competitions,” said Burroughs.

“And at the Over-60s Merit I’m hoping to at least match last year's record total of 31 entries!”

But the league’s last nomination as County President, Bowring’s Brenda Slingo, will be missing as she and county chairman Phil Scott lead the two Shropshire teams in the British junior six-a-side competition at The Grange in Warrington.

Wraight falls short in Preston

Callum Wraight’s double bowls appointment in the Preston area over the weekend didn’t go to plan.

Hoping for an upturn in fortunes on the open tournament circuit, the Shropshire star started well in Saturday’s Tom Baron Cup at Woodplumpton with two early wins.

But he fell at the quarter-final hurdle, beaten 21-18 by Dave Walker as local hero Simon Coupe went on to triumph.

The Castlefields man hoped for better things in the Penwortham one-day singles next day but this time he bowed out 21-18 to Lancashire stalwart Billy Speed.

Premier trio chasing jackpot

Three Shropshire Premier League bowlers go hunting a £1,200 jackpot on Saturday.

The trio are among a top class 16 in the finals of the £4,000 Rudheath Spring Open who will go into battle at 5pm at the Northwich club.

Clay Flattley, now bowling for Wrockwardine Wood, came through the last qualifying session last weekend and has drawn Tom Vickers in round one.

Martin Gaut (St Georges) takes on Potteries legend Kerry Morris while Bayley Boy Reece Farr’s opponent is Dan Petcher from a field that includes big guns Matt Gilmore and Wayne Ditchfield.

Another county trio – Callum Wraight, Rich Goddard and Sam Millward – will be in action at a one-day singles at Golborne near Wigan.

Back in Shropshire, qualifying for the County Senior Merit continues tomorrow with qualifiers at Wem Sports and Whitchurch’s District Club starting at 6pm.