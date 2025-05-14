Women's football round-up: Trophies handed out to Shropshire clubs

Shrewsbury Town, Shifnal Town and Telford Town were all triumphant this weekend as a hat-trick of prizes were handed out.

After an inconsistent season in the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division, the Shrews were able to lift the League Cup, while Shifnal took home the Tom Farmer County Cup.

Telford Town round off the silverware this week with the Shropshire Women’s League Premier Division title, which they secured with a 15-0 rout against Prees Club United.

Shrewsbury won 4-0 against Leek Town to lift the Premier Division Cup, thanks to a hat-trick from Katie Doster and a single strike by Eva Stanley.

Head coach Darel Tidman-Poole said: "I'm proud the group has managed to win the League Cup once again. There have been some really tough moments this season, but wins like this, when you get to make memories with your friends, are really important.

"I think being able to release the shackles a little bit and put it all on the line in knockout games has really suited us this season.

"But I’m not going to shy away from the fact that the challenge now is to transfer that form into the league. We are disappointed with where we are. That certainly wasn’t the plan at the start of the season, but things don’t always go your way.

"It’s about how you deal with that, how you cope with it, how you move on and how you learn from it. We are certainly looking to use this cup win as a launchpad to push on."

Telford Town lift the Shropshire League Premier Division trophy (Picture: Euan Manning Photography)

Telford Town's 15-0 win saw them climb a point ahead of title-rivals Broseley. Telford are yet to play their final match of the season and could push further ahead, while Broseley’s last game was their 4-2 win against the champions on May 7.

Savannah Weiss (three), Emilia Blackwell (three), Sophie Corns (two), Megan Lane (two), Fatima Babangida (two), Lacie Everton-Holden, Sienna Wilson and Charlie Bates all scored in Telford’s win against Prees, bringing their goals-scored tally up to 162.

Manager Elys Davies said: “Every player has contributed to this incredible achievement, demonstrating unwavering dedication and passion for the sport.

“This victory is a testament to their hard work, and I couldn’t be prouder of their growth and success. The future looks bright for this team."

Telford Town finished their season with a 15-0 victory (Picture: Euan Manning Photogaphy)

Shifnal Town’s well-worked set pieces proved the difference as they beat AFC Telford United 2-0 to lift the County Cup.

Rebecca-Lee Bown opened the scoring in Friday’s final, heading a corner home on 36 minutes, before Minnie Cotterill doubled the lead her own near post header in the second half.

It was a tiring weekend for Shifnal, who then featured two days later away from home at title-chasing Kidderminster Harriers, losing 4-0 but remaining third in the division.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers bagged third in the Shropshire Women’s League Premier by beating 11th-placed Newport 11-0 at home, with goals from Katie White (four), Chloe Cross (three), Maisie Allen (two), Ellie Burns and Millie Booth.

Worthen Juniors missed their chance to take fourth from visitors Shawbury United, as they lost 3-1 thanks to goals from Shawbury’s Kaitlin Brookes (two) and Aimee Jenkins. Ruby Corfield netted for the home side.

Millie Lewis-Duckett scored a hat-trick for Allscott Heath Development, joined in the goals by Francesca Roelake, as they defeated Meresiders 4-1.

Dawley Town Lionesses beat SAHA 6-1 with Sarah Parton (two), Danielle Rhodes, Claire Bass and Rachel Davies among the scorers.