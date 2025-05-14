Wolves striker makes admission about summer plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Austrian striker, who joined Wolves in a £15million move from Stuttgart in the summer of 2022, has had rotten luck by suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries since joining the club.

The first came on his Wolves debut and the second came in February last year while he was on loan at German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

His Wolves future remains uncertain this summer and the forward has now hinted that he could depart when the transfer window opens.