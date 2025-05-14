Wolves striker makes admission about summer plans
Sasa Kalajdzic has hinted at a move away from Wolves this summer and has a return to Germany in his sights.
By Liam Keen
The Austrian striker, who joined Wolves in a £15million move from Stuttgart in the summer of 2022, has had rotten luck by suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries since joining the club.
The first came on his Wolves debut and the second came in February last year while he was on loan at German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
His Wolves future remains uncertain this summer and the forward has now hinted that he could depart when the transfer window opens.