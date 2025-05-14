Wolves duo 'deserve more' despite lack of minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traore suffered a serious knee injury back in August and missed six months of action, but since returning he has only played once in the Premier League as a late substitute.

Doyle has only made three Premier League starts all season and has made one substitute appearance in the last two months - while both players recently were left out of the match day squad.

Pereira admits both midfielders deserve more minutes for the hard work they do in training.

"It's difficult, I cannot select (everyone)," Pereira said.

"The work that they do in training, they deserve to be here.