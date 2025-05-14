Wolves duo 'deserve more' despite lack of minutes
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admits Boubacar Traore and Tommy Doyle deserve more game time despite the pair struggling for minutes this season.
Traore suffered a serious knee injury back in August and missed six months of action, but since returning he has only played once in the Premier League as a late substitute.
Doyle has only made three Premier League starts all season and has made one substitute appearance in the last two months - while both players recently were left out of the match day squad.
Pereira admits both midfielders deserve more minutes for the hard work they do in training.
"It's difficult, I cannot select (everyone)," Pereira said.
"The work that they do in training, they deserve to be here.