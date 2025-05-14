Wolves defender hails 'tremendous' club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The defender, who made a £8.5million switch to Molineux in August 2023, has failed to nail down a permanent place in the starting XI and has been in and out of the team under both Gary O'Neil and Vitor Pereira.

He was almost sent on loan last summer before Wolves failed to secure a centre-back signing and as a result his future this summer is at least uncertain.

However, the 26-year-old has nothing but positive things to say about the city and club.

"It's a very quiet, family-oriented, warm, and approachable city," Bueno said via Uruguayan radio station Radio Sport 890 AM.

"Wolverhampton is a very modern club, with excellent infrastructure and tremendous working conditions, which makes everyday life better.

"I've had many Spanish-speaking team-mates, which made the adjustment easier. Part of the adjustment is always the language, and I was pretty inexperienced with English at first, but since I arrived, I've been seeing a teacher to improve in that area, and it's helped me a lot."

Bueno's time at Wolves is his first taste of English football, having previously left Uruguay to play in Spain.

This season Bueno and his team-mates battled relegation and the defender admits the Premier League is a difficult level to play at.

"We had a difficult start to the season, with a very tough fixture list that left us at the bottom of the table," Bueno added.

"That cost us a change of coach, but as the matches went on, we changed the dynamic, modified the system, and were able to have a strong finish to the season.

"For the spectator, the Premier League is one of the most beautiful to watch, not only because of the environment, but also because of the number of goals and chances that arise. It's a very vertical type of football.

"From the inside, it's sometimes difficult to control the game, and at times you suffer, but we try to enjoy it and appreciate where we are. The reality is that the level of competition is very high, you always have to be alert and focused, because any distraction ends in a goal."