Who is Andrew Nestor? The man leading West Brom's managerial search

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nestor, who officially took over as Albion's sporting director last summer, having worked with owners Shilen Patel and Bilkul Football since their takeover, has been at the forefront of the club's transfer activity in recent windows.

He has given a handful of interviews since his arrival at Albion - but who is the man leading the search for a new manager?

Businessman, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Bologna & more

Nestor's links to football are clear, having been involved in both Italy and the US, but his history stretches back beyond that to a career in the business world.

Going back to 2005, Nestor worked as an analyst and an associate for a firm in the US called GE Capital, working on private equity deals and lending in the hotel and restaurant industry.

Alongside that he was also the co-founder and managing partner for a 'boutique merchant bank', that worked in advisory services, business creation and investment in early and mid stage companies.

It is at this point, in around 2008 that Nestor started to move into the football and sport industry.

In June 2008, alongside businessmen David Laxer and Hinds Howard, the trio revived US side Tampa Bay Rowdies in the North American Soccer League.

According to reports, Nestor later sold part of his stake in the club but remaining associated with the Rowdies up to 2018.

During that period, he was also vice president for a firm called MP & Silva, formally the world's leading sports media rights company, that worked in the Premier League, Serie A, Formula 1, the NFL and the NBA.

Between 2018 and 2021 he was also the chief business officer for a firm called DUGOUT, a digital, brand-safe football content distribution and data platform that worked with a host of big clubs across Europe.

Also during this period, Nestor became part of an ownership group that purchased Italian side Bologna - where Baggies owner Patel purchased a minority stake in 2014.

In that year, Nestor led the takeover of the club, alongside other businessmen such as the owner of MLS side Montreal impact and a New York based lawyer.

He oversaw that takeover, and in the past has been a director of the club.

He has also had interests in other businesses away from football, but also still has an interest in a sports investment company called Cerro Capital.

Nestor, along with Ashish Patel, cousin of owner Shilen, who is the chief operating officer of Bilkul Football, co-found the firm that works with firms such as ESPN.