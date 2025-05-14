Released & retained: Contract situation of West Brom players as fans await news on futures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is expected that the majority of Albion's out of contract players will depart the club this summer - however no news has been confirmed by the club as of yet.

Fans have been awaiting the news since the end of the campaign, with the club expected to release it shortly.

Ahead of that, here is the breakdown of all the contract situations involving the current Albion squad.

Josh Griffiths

The highly rated Baggies academy graduate has become the club's number one goalkeeper after his return from Bristol Rovers. Prior to that move he penned a new long term deal, keeping him at the club until June 2027

Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith arrived as an understudy to Alex Palmer last summer, before going on to play a handful of games following his departure to Ipswich. Wildsmith goes into the summer with another year on his deal, having penned a two year contract last year when he arrived from Derby.

Darnell Furlong

The long serving defender penned a contract extension back in October, that runs until the summer of 2027. Included in that deal is an appearance related clause. If he plays a certain number of games, it will automatically trigger an extension until the following summer.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley was out of contract last summer, before agreeing a new one year deal. In that deal, he had a clause stating if he played a certain number of games, it would automatically trigger another contract. Earlier this month it was announced the clause had been triggered, meaning Bartley is under contract until June 2026.

Semi Ajayi

Another long serving defender, Ajayi, who has been hit by two big injuries this season is out of contract in the summer and it has been hinted that he is set to depart the club.

Torbjorn Heggem

Albion's player of the year has excelled in his first season at the club - and hopefully will in the coming seasons as he has two years left on his contract.

Caleb Taylor

The defender has been earning praise while out on loan, and the hope is he could soon be doing that in an Albion shirt. The academy graduate penned a long term contract last summer, which runs until June 2028.

Gianluca Frabotta

The full back arrived from Juventus for an undisclosed fee but his game time has been limited. However, he still has two years left at the club after signing a three year contract on his arrival.

Callum Styles

Styles has become Albion's first choice left back in his first season at The Hawthorns. He still has another three years to run on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

Jed Wallace

The club captain's appearances this season have been limited - but he still has another year remaining on his Hawthorns contract.

Jayson Molumby

The Republic of Ireland international penned a new three and a half year deal back in January - meaning he is under contract until June 2028.

Molumby was handed a new deal back in January (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

John Swift

The former Reading man, signed back in 2022 on a free transfer, is out of contract this summer and in his final press conference, Mowbray confirmed he would be leaving the club in the summer.

Grady Diangana

Diangana is another whose contract runs out this summer. He penned a five year deal when he arrived on a permanent move from West Ham in 2020, following a glittering loan spell. However, his future is set to be elsewhere with Mowbray also confirming he is set to depart.

Ousmane Diakite

One of last summer's free transfers, Diakite has played a handful of games throughout the season. He is still under contract for another year, until June 2026.

Isaac Price

The star January signing, who had been a target of the club's for some time and penned a four and a half year deal on his arrival, meaning he will remain at Albion until June 2029.

Alex Mowatt

Last summer the midfielder penned a new two year deal, meaning he is under contract until June 2026.

Josh Maja

This season's top goal scorer, despite being injured since January, has one year left to run on his current deal.

Daryl Dike

The injury plagued forward is three and a half years into his time at Albion - meaning he remains until contract until next summer.

Karlan Grant

Grant arrived at Albion back in the summer of 2020, penning a six year deal after signing from Huddersfield. That deal is set to expire next summer.

Mikey Johnston

The flying winger, who excelled during his loan spell, signed permanently last summer with his four year contract running until June 2028.

Tammer Bany

Another January signing, Bany has impressed in cameos but has spent time out injured. He is under contract at Albion until June 2028.

Tom Fellows

The flyer, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent transfer windows, has two more years to run on his Albion contract which expires in June 2027.

Devante Cole

Cole has hardly been involved since his arrival on a free transfer, but remains under contract until June 2026.

Youngsters involved in first team squads/out on loan

Michael Parker - Contract expires June 2025

Jamal Mohammed - Contract expires June 2026

Harry Whitwell - Contract expires June 2026

Reyes Cleary - Contract expires June 2025

Ted Cann - Contract expires June 2025