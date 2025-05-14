Poll: Cooper, Ramsay, Mousinho: Who West Brom fan want as their new manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Morrison was placed in temporary charge for the final two games - following Tony Mowbray's dismissal after a run of five defeats from six games.

Albion have said they are undergoing a comprehensive recruitment process to lead the Baggies into next season.

So far, QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has been ruled out of the running, after being placed on gardening leave amid vacancies at Championship clubs becoming available.

The Spaniard has not been under consideration for the role, despite reports last month.

A handful of other names have been mentioned, with coaches such as Tottenham's Ryan Mason and former Manchester Untied coach Eric Ramsay's names climbing the odds list in recent days.

Of some of the names that have been touted for the job, we polled the Albion fans to see who they want in to replace Mowbray in the Hawthorns hot seat.

From a poll of 1,503 Baggies fans, Ramsay, who is currently the boss at Minnesota United in the MLS came out on top with 43.2 per cent share of the votes.

The coach, widely regarded as one of the best young British coaches currently in the game, has seen his reputation grow in recent years.

He started his career at Swansea City, moving on to Shrewsbury Town before a brief stint as interim manager of the Shropshire side.

From there, Ramsay, who hails from Oswestry in Shropshire, moved on to Chelsea before being taken to Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the past he has been linked with Championship roles, but in an interview with BBC Sport last year, explained how he had opted for a move to the US due to the increased longevity that managers are afforded in their roles.

Elsewhere, Spurs' assistant boss Ryan Mason received a 22.6 per cent share of the votes, with interim boss James Morrison being given 10.4 per cent. Morrison has openly said it is too early for him to take a manager's job at the moment.

Another name to appear in the frame in recent weeks is Portsmouth's John Mousinho, after guiding Pompey to promotion and then safety in the Championship.

Last week he said he was content with his position at Fratton Park, but when asked 23.8 per cent of the Albion fans polled were keen on the Pompey boss.

Other Albion fans also put alternative suggestions in for who they would like to see, and here is a list of those names:

Steve Cooper (out of work)

Liam Rosenior (Strasbourg)

Cesc Fabregas (Como)

Russell Martin (out of work)

Steven Gerrard (out of work)

Tom Cleverley (out of work)

Dave Challinor (Stockport County)

Sean Dyche (out of work)

Thiago Motta (out of work)

Derek McInnes (Kilmarnock)

Vitor Bruno (out of work)