Michael Appleton reveals what he needs from Shrewsbury fans and the board

The 49-year-old signed a two-year deal to be Salop head coach before their penultimate game of the League One season against Crawley.

Originally, he came in as interim boss, with the damage to their season already done after Paul Hurst and Gareth Ainsworth’s spells at the club - he would have needed a miracle to keep Town up.

He did oversee a transformation in the playing style. His predecessor, Ainsworth, was direct, with Shrewsbury choosing to play the ball in behind and squeeze up the pitch.

Whereas Appleton tried to make them a more possession-based football team.