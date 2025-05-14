Key update as West Brom make progress in head coach hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The process to appoint Tony Mowbray's successor has entered its fourth week and it is understood a shortlist of targets is shortening.

An interview process with candidates has started as owners Bilkul, led by chairman Shilen Patel and sporting director Andrew Nestor hone in on targets.

There is no firm timeframe on when an appointment could be confirmed, though it is thought progress has been made with the club's decision-makers working towards a conclusion.

A decision to appoint was expected to run well into May as the club take stock on head coach movements overseas with league seasons elsewhere coming to a close.