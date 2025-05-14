Josh Maja's latest award typified the inspiration West Brom greatly missed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Voted closed on Monday night. It was not the greatest array of strikes in what was a wholly underwhelming season in all, but I voted for Josh Maja's deft, cheeky backheel away at Luton last November.

I'll be honest, prior to the nominations I had sort of overlooked Maja's goal that Friday night at Kenilworth Road.

Not because of its lack of quality - for me it was the best of the measly sum of 59 the Baggies managed this season - more so because of Maja's lengthy absence and a pretty forgettable draw on a grim Bedfordshire night.

It was also a fifth draw in a row under Carlos Corberan as his side went winless in seven. The lightning start to the season had well and truly tailed off into a cautionary tale of pragmatism.

But if ever a moment of inspiration summed up what Albion have missed from their 12-goal top goalscorer it was that genius effort.

The touch to bring down a high ball under pressure was like silk. Karlan Grant's cross was on the money. The backheel into the far corner was nonchalant. A moment of top quality. Nobody else in the squad scores that.