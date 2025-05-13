Wolves Fans' Verdict v Brighton: Wolves outmuscled and outclassed at home

Clive Smith

What is it about Brighton, they always look world beaters whenever we play them? Right from the opening few minutes they looked like they were going to be a tough challenge. Although possession and momentum ebbed and flowed throughout the game Brighton always looked sharper with their first time passing and stronger when it came to winning the 50-50s.

Our level was not as high as in recent games with a much greater number of unforced error. Our game plan too looked suspect. Why we constantly invited their high press, when we looked vulnerable, while a Sa long ball to Ait-Nouri up against a 5ft 4inch Lamptey, would surely have brought more joy.

Other decisions looked suspect, collectively and individually. After having two chances early on Guedes spent little time in the box. Munetsi still looks out of his comfort zone when near goal. Gomes and Ait-Nouri were reluctant to shoot when the chance arose and Cunha tended to overplay which played into Brighton's hands. Turnovers set them up and we were frequently stretched.