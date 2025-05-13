Shropshire Star
West Brom owners offered 'unforgiving' head coach warning by former midfielder

Michael Appleton admits he was 'surprised' at Albion's decision to axe Tony Mowbray - and offered a warning against a lack of Championship experience.

By Lewis Cox
Published

Mowbray was dismissed three weeks ago yesterday after his side collapsed to a critical back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend which left promotion hopes all-but doomed.

Owners Bilkul Football were in no rush to appoint a replacement at the late stage of the campaign and used the early days and weeks to asses a shortlist and sound out candidates. It was thought the decision-makers would give time for league seasons around the continent to come to a close to give more clarity on out-of-work or available bosses this summer.

Appleton, 49, was player, youth coach, first-team coach and assistant at The Hawthorns and recently took up a permanent head coach role at relegated League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. Appleton was under-18s boss and promoted to reserve manager by Mowbray with the Baggies in 2008.

"When a takeover happens there's a period of time sometimes where there is bedding in time. Clearly a couple of changes of managers doesn't help. I was a bit surprised, being honest," Appleton told the Express & Star.

