West Brom managerial latest: Who do you want as the next Baggies boss?

Albion axed Mowbray back in April 21, two games from the end of the Championship season, with former midfielder James Morrison placed in interim charge.

Since then, names have been touted about for the Albion job, as the club undergo an extensive and thorough search to seek out Mowbray's replacement.

Early in the process, QPR's Marti Cifuentes seemed to have put his name in the frame before being placed on gardening leave by the Rs, which was followed by Albion ruling him out in their search.

Since then other names have climbed to the top of the bookmakers odds to become the new West Brom boss.

Former Spurs midfielder and the current assistant boss of the Europa League finalists, Ryan Mason, has been a name touted around.

Alongside him, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho, who did a sterling job of leading Pompey to safety in their first season back in the Championship, has been linked with the role.

And last week former Manchester United, Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea coach, Eric Ramsay, who is currently in charge of MLS side Minnesota United, shot up the odds list.

Ramsay is regarded as one of the best young coaches to come from England.

Beyond those names, the usual out of work managers have been touted around. But three weeks on from Mowbray's sacking, it is unclear who Albion are going to turn to for next season.

However, Albion supporters have been having their say over recent weeks and we are giving more of you the chance to let us know who you want to become the new Albion boss.

