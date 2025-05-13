Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton aware of League Two challenge

Michael Appleton is fully aware of the challenges Shrewsbury Town will face next season as they prepare for life in a 'competitive' League Two. 

By Ollie Westbury
Alex Gilliead of Shrewsbury Town and Gavan Holohan of Crawley Town

After 10 years of third-tier football, Salop were relegated from League One following a miserable season, where they took 33 points from the 46 matches they played. 

Planning for next season, in the fourth-tier, is well under way, and just last week, Shrews released eight senior players as the summer rebuild begins. 

Town finished bottom of the league and in the last two seasons, the team who ended at the foot of the division has gone on to be relegated from the football league - Carlisle and Forest Green Rovers. 

There is no saying that will happen to Shrewsbury, but their head coach is aware of how challenging a season in the fourth tier could be. 

