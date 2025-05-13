Liam Keen comment: Missed opportunities and brave decisions amid Wolves defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

You have to go back to 2021 for the last time Wolves beat the Seagulls in the top flight and in the seven league games since then, Wolves have lost five of them.

Recent history was against Vitor Pereira's side, but their performance was well below par at the weekend as they lost 2-0.

Missed chances

With the game locked at 0-0 Wolves created two early chances and Goncalo Guedes wasted them both.

Aside from a moment Rayan Ait-Nouri created in the second half, and a long distance shot from Matheus Cunha, Guedes' chances were the closest Wolves came to laying a glove on Brighton.

Guedes being selected for the starting XI was a surprise and the 28-year-old did not take the opportunity awarded to him.

The reasoning from Pereira made sense but in hindsight Guedes was the wrong choice.

"We started with Guedes because in the last game, I realised that we cannot play with Cunha as a striker because he’s not a striker," Pereira said.

"He’s a player that likes to play between the lines, to come down to receive the ball. Missing, in my opinion against City, was the movement in the space.

"These are the typical movements that Guedes can give us.