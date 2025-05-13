Ifton lift the Mayhew Trophy after a thrilling final

The 2009 winners of the Shropshire Premier League’s team knockout from St Martins edged holders Castlefields by just three shots in the final at Bowring.

It took Martin Jones to secure a 21-15 card as last man on at No.12 to seal success with seven winners in the Audlem Special Events-sponsored event that will live long in the memories of those in attendance.

Ifton skipper Dave ‘Dickie’ Jones received the trophy and said: “What an advert for bowls - and we’re thrilled to have won against a side of Castlefields’ quality.”

Trophy time for Ifton captain Dickie Jones with Premier competition secretary Rob Burroughs

The eventual victors flew out the blocks to lead by 27 off the first four before Fields fought back to go five chalks with 10 games off – only for Ifton to win the last two games thanks to Joe Langford and Martin Jones.

Nick Jones (21-11) and Robin Bennett (21-13) were tops in Ifton’s first four clean sweep before Andy Armstrong (21-9) and Gary Neal (21-10) sparked the Shrewsbury club’s response.

“With Martin Jones leading Ash Wellings19-15, Ash led a bowl within two foot but Martin beat it,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs about the last game on.

“Ash struck and missed, and Martin played the same bowl to win the trophy for Ifton for the second time, his excellent bowling under pressure earning him the ‘Mark Burroughs’ man of the match award.”