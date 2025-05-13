Former West Brom chief set to land sporting director role in Egypt after four years away from football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former Albion chief Tony Pulis, who led the club to tenth and 13th placed finishes in the Premier League, before being axed in 2017, has been out of work since his last role in charge of Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

In January 2023, the 67-year-old who enjoyed much success as Stoke City boss, leading them to the Premier League and into the Europa League, announced his retirement from management.

But it seems as though his days in football are not numbered just yet.

Reports this week have emerged linking Pulis to the role of sporting director at Egyptian side Zamalek.

According to the outlet Yallakora, Pulis is set to land the role of the sporting director at the club, and is set to be in attendance at an upcoming match against Pyramids.

Reports have stated that the club believed Pulis will significantly add to the 'rearrangement and organisation of the entire footballing sector'.

Since departing Albion on 2017, Pulis went on to have to years in charge of Middlesbrough before making the move to Wednesday where he had a short final spell in charge.

Pulis discussed his time at Albion and what the future might hold for him, on a previous episode of the Baggies Broadcast, with Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury.

