Dave Edwards: Wolves under par in disappointing Brighton defeat

I was quite happy with the starting line-up. Larsen wasn't fit to start, but I was happy that Guedes started and we had a striker playing.

I don't particularly like it when Cunha or Munetsi are the number nine, both are better playing deeper, so to have Guedes as more of a focal point was the right move from Vitor Pereira and it was an opportunity for Guedes with his future up in the air.

Wolves made a good start to the game, both teams had a good intensity and the fans were really engaged. Down the left Cunha and Ait-Nouri were dangerous and Guedes had a couple opportunities, which you expect him to do better with.

Wolves had the VAR decision go in their favour but then so quickly gifted Brighton an opportunity, which was disappointing.

You have to give credit to Brighton, because I thought they approached the game in such a strategic and effective way, especially down their right-hand side with Wieffer and Lamptey. Wieffer was playing as a right-back, Lamptey as a right midfielder, and they weren't defending those areas and went man-for-man.

Wieffer followed Cunha everywhere. I was surprised he didn't go into the dressing room at half-time he was that close to him! Lamptey was the same with Ait-Nouri and it nullified what the pair could do.