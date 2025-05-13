Adderley Open winner Jackson punches his ticket to Champion of Champions

The Welsh star won the £4,000 Adderley Open late on Saturday night after a high class field of 16 had battled it out for the ticket to Owley Wood in September.

Jackson hit the £1,000 jackpot by beating Derbyshire’s Rikki Higgs 21-19 in the final to earn big praise from promoter Jack Hazeldine.

“Well done to Owen, from Wrexham, who is the first winner of the competition,” he said. “He played great all night and on the last end pulled out a wonder bowl to win the game.

“Thanks to everyone who came along to play in the tournament and also to all the members who volunteered to help out – and our wonderful sponsors in Geargrid Fire, ViTools and SHW Events Ltd.”

Jackson from the St Martins-based club beat Sinclair’s big name recruit Connor Chamberlain 21-18 in the semi-finals while his country team-mate Higgs beat Nick Wyer – who has joined Donnington Wood from Hadley USC over the winter - 21-16.

Quarter-final scores: Chamberlain 21 Martin Gaut 9; Jackson 21 Ayden Smith 17; Wyer 21 Adam Penlington 16; Higgs 21 Matt Gilmore 11.

---

That’s much better is the reaction of Shropshire bowls chiefs ahead of lift-off for the 2025 County Senior Merit on Wednesday night.

Some of an improved entry of 102 bowlers take part in four qualifying sessions from 7pm, all aiming to make the finals day for 32 on Sunday, June 22.

County President Simon Fullard will pick the venue for his big day on that date but his efforts to attract £400 in prize money from three new sponsors is sure to have help boost the number.

Reigning champion Josh Bradburn, now playing for Sir John Bayley, starts his defence of the crown tonight at Broseley where four will qualify, along with four at Maddocks and three at both Bayston Hill and on Castlefields No2.

The Merit qualifying action continues on Saturday night at Wem BC and Whitchurch’s District Club - due to a North Shropshire Parks county match the next day – and then on Sunday at Newport, Unison and Wem USC.