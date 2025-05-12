Wolves issue update on Women's team following controversy

Dan McNamara's side were fighting to promotion all season but were pipped by Nottingham Forest, who won the National League Northern Premier Division title.

After the final day of the season, Wolves Women players took to social media to condemn the club for failing to apply for a Tier Two licence, meaning they would have been denied promotion even if the team achieved it on the pitch.

The application involves a commitment to a substantial financial contribution, alongside a list of requirements, which the club's hierarchy chose not to do.

Now, in a statement released by the club, they have insisted they are committed to growing their women's team in the long-term.

The statement read: "Wolves has reaffirmed its commitment to the long-term growth and sustainability of its women and girls programme, and to supporting the continued progress of the Wolves Women first-team.

"The club’s leadership is focused on building the foundations for deep-rooted, long-term success, and is developing a more progressive structure around the women’s programme to support meaningful growth both on and off the pitch.

"Last week, first-team players held a positive and constructive meeting with sporting director Matt Hobbs and professional development director Matt Jackson - a discussion that has helped complement the forward steps already in motion. To ensure that dialogue continues, senior club figures will meet regularly with a leadership group from the Wolves Women squad to maintain transparency, provide updates and work together on the future direction of the programme.

"Before the end of the season, plans were already underway to establish an independent board specifically for Wolves Women, with the aim of helping shape the team’s direction in the years ahead. Furthermore, the club had also committed to appointing a full-time commercial lead to support the growth of independent revenue streams and reduce reliance on club funding over time.

"Wolves continues to be very proud of its women and girls programme and, alongside the progress made by the women’s first-team, specifically the growth, through the hard-work of many people, of a dedicated academy set-up providing elite coaching for young talents in Wolverhampton and the surrounding area."

The club have also committed to applying for the promotion licence in the future, as well as focusing on increasing the commercial opportunities to improve revenue.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Wolves Women remains a vital part of our football family, and we are committed to building a sustainable, competitive future for the team.

“We know the women’s set-up requires strengthening, and we’ve already begun addressing that. Our plan includes building a stronger foundation across key areas such as commercial, financial, marketing and sporting operations, to ensure Wolves Women has the infrastructure needed to thrive.

“Moving forward, we will apply for the Tier 2 licence on an annual basis in line with our sporting achievements, and ensure that every on-pitch achievement is supported by the right procedures and documentation.

“We believe Wolves Women can continue to progress - and that belief will be backed by improved structure, support, communication and leadership. That’s what we are committing to putting in place.”