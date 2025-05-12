Who have Shrewsbury Town signed first in the last five summer windows?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is set to be a busy few months for head coach Michael Appleton, director of football Micky Moore and head of recruitment Tom Ware as Salop aim to assemble the best squad possible for their League Two campaign.

Appleton, speaking after the final game of the season, told the Shropshire Star that conversations with new recruits have already started.

So, as the Salop supporters wait to see who the first new arrival will be, it is the perfect time to look back at the first additions in the last five summers.

2024 - Toby Savin

Shrewsbury Town's Toby Savin (AMA)

With Paul Hurst at the helm. Toby Savin became the first player to arrive in Shropshire last summer after leaving Accrington Stanley.

Savin had struggled with injury before joining Salop, but he had been linked with Manchester United before that.

He has had a tough start to his Salop career. Not helped by playing behind a hopeless Shrewsbury defence.

2023 - Carl Winchester

The first addition of the Micky Moore era was Winchester, a player who had spent the previous season on loan at Salop from his parent club, Sunderland, under Steve Cotterill.

Winchester made more than 100 appearances in Salop colours and went on to become club captain. He eventually left the club this January as he returned to his native Northern Ireland to be closer to his family.

2022 - Jordan Shipley

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with Jordan Shipley (AMA)

In 2022, Shrews landed Jordan Shipley from Coventry on May 11 for an undisclosed fee - the versatile midfielder had been a long-term target of then boss Cotterill.

Supporters really saw the best of the former Sky Blues man in his first season in Shropshire, playing predominantly at left wing-back.

He scored some terrific and vital goals as Town finished 12th in the League One table.

He did the same in his second year, as he helped Shrews stay up, but in his third, most recent, and final year - he was unable to have the impact he would have wanted.

He was released earlier this week.

2021 - Luke Leahy

Luke Leahy joins Shrewsbury Town from Bristol Rovers

Leahy turned down a contract at Bristol Rovers to make the move to Shropshire in May 2021. The former Walsall man would, like Winchester, go on to be club captain in Shropshire and be a very popular figure at the club during his time.

That was until he handed in a transfer request after Cotterill’s departure and made the move to Wycombe in 2023, where he has played since.

2020 - Rekeil Pyke, Josh Daniels and Scott High

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town got their business off to a flying start in 2020 as they announced their first three signings all on the same day.

Winger Daniels joined from Northern Irish side Glenavon for an undisclosed fee. Whereas, Pyke signed following his release from Huddersfield Town.

The other addition, High, came on a season-long loan from the Terriers.

Pyke would go on to make 77 appearances for Town in all before leaving and joining Grimsby Town in 2023, while Daniels racked up half a century over a couple of seasons. High only made 17 before returning to his parent club in January.

Daniels is now at The New Saints, helping them to an historic Europa Conference League campaign as well as Welsh domestic treble.

High remains at Huddersfield and was most recently on loan at Halifax Town in the National League, where Pyke was spending time on loan at Eastleigh in the second half of 2024/25.