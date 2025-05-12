West Brom striker Daryl Dike's big USA dreams ahead of 2026 World Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Just two of Dike's 10 caps for the United States of America have come during his injury-ravaged three-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns.

The striker's last call-up and outings for the national side were more than two years ago, in March 2023, during Nations League ties against Grenada and El Salvador.

Oklahoma-born Dike returned to the Baggies' starting line-up with a goal against Luton on the final day and says he has dreams of representing his nation in a World Cup - with next summer's edition held in the States, Canada and Mexico.

"For sure it's one of my goals," said a determined Dike. "I think every single footballer has always dreamed of playing in a World Cup.

"With the World Cup coming next summer of course I'd love to be a part of that squad.

"I think any time you're able to represent your country it's an honour, especially on the big stage like that. Of course I'll be working towards that, all through the off-season and the season."

Daryl Dike celebrates his goal against Luton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Dike is a self-confessed football obsessive. His boyhood British club was Chelsea but he revealed he consumes all football.

The powerful frontman turns 25 in June as he enters the final year of his Albion contract.

But Dike, who has started just 18 times for Albion amid a total of around two years on the sidelines, is confident time is still on his side he can achieve his dreams

"I'm a football fan, everybody in the squad knows I watch every single game, every player, I'm always watching and have dreams of football, whether it's Champions League football or World Cups," he added.

"I always tell myself that I'm only 24 years old and can still achieve every one of those dreams.

"Even though I may have fallen down I can still get back up, keep going and keep running and have the chance to prove myself and everyone I can still do it and achieve my dreams."

Dike was a regular goalscorer for his first senior club Orlando City in the MLS. He also enjoyed a prolific Championship loan at Barnsley, under Valerien Ismael, who having being appointed at Albion made the £7million move to make that deal permanent in January 2022.