Vitor Pereira focusing Wolves players on final two fixtures following defeat

An underwhelming performance saw Wolves comfortably beaten 2-0 by Brighton at Molineux, following the previous defeat to Manchester City that ended the six-game winning run.

Wolves take on Crystal Palace and Brentford to end the campaign and Pereira is eager to get his players back on the training pitch to put right Saturday's wrongs.

"The only thing I can control is my training," Pereira said.

"Not only tactically, but we need to correct the players mentally to face the next two games.

"It’s important to keep the motivation and ambition to finish in the best position. This is my message.

"Sometimes you want to push the motivation and ambition of the players.

"But in the end, they are fighting for something.