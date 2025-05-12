Shrewsbury derby spoils belong to Hanwood - Shropshire Premier

Visitors Meole came out on the losing side in their short trip but will be satisfied with their haul of five points in the 7-5 defeat.

An aggregate scoreline of 221-187 pointed to a competitive contest between the two sides who are fighting to be among the mid-table reckoning in the Shropshire Premier League.

Some handy away scores from Chris Jones, 21-11 over home captain Simon Lane, Julian Cooke, 21-12 over Dave Payne and Mark Thomas, 21-14 over Andrew Jones, put the hosts under the pump.

But Hanwood stood up to the challenge and did enough to claim the bonus winning points. Their best was shared between Shaun Bould, who dispatched Dave Redge 21-6 and Phil Lyttle's 21-6 defeat of Doug Edwards.

Hanwood climbed to 11th with the victory and cut the gap to ninth-placed Meole to just three points.

A thrilling, high-scoring draw played out in north Shropshire between Adderley and visitors Highley.

The mid-table affair ran perhaps predictably close given there is nothing to separate the clubs eighth and seventh in the standings, both on 42 points, after six matches.

They shared the 12 games but hosts Adderley trousered the bonus winning points with a 219-200 aggregate.

Phil Jones (21-5) was the big winner for the home side, as Rob Hollins edged Jamie Taylor 21-19 in a key contest. Visitors Highley are just clear in the table and will take confidence from their away display.

The top two of Sir J Bayley and Wrockwardine Wood continued their flying start to the campaign with eye-catching victories away at the bottom two sides.

The Wrockites kept place with leaders Bayley with a thumping triumph at rock-bottom Horsehay.

Wood enjoyed a fine journey back across Telford after a 9-3 success featuring a hefty 240-157 outcome.

Scott Moseley and Greg Smith won to four with Clay Flattley (21-7) and Thomas Killen (21-8) also in on the act against winless Horsehay, who are struggling with six defeats from six.

Leaders Bayley extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a relatively assured 8-4 (215-163) victory at second-bottom Wem USC.

Wem's four winners came from Luke Boniface, Scott Thomas, Curtis Metcalfe and Gareth Davies with a best of 21-9. But the winner of the night came from Bayley's Scott Simpson, 21-1 over James Weaver.

Castlefields are third and trail Wood in second by four points after a routine 10-2 home victory over sixth-placed Burway.

Callum Wraight (21-4) led the way for Fields, who triumphed 237-175 overall.

Fourth-placed Ifton continued their bright to the campaign and trail Castlefields by just five points after an 8-4 (219-163) victory over rivals St Georges.

Just a point separated the sides before action started but Ifton's fine home display and fourth win in six put daylight between the duo.

Hanmer climbed into 10th and above Bylet in 12th with an 8-4 (218-172) success.

Fixtures this Friday include Bayley's visit of Hanmer, Wood playing host to Adderley and Meole Brace at St Georges.