Liam Keen analysis: Previous shortcomings crept back in as Wolves were well beaten

The head coach took over a side that could not defend, was lashing out and seemed destined for relegation.

Pereira solidified the defence, kept the goals coming and made Wolves a more tactically astute outfit that is capable of regulating emotions more efficiently.

Certain individuals have let themselves down on that front on occasion - normally Matheus Cunha - but overall Pereira has been able to limit the outbursts that previously haunted Wolves.

Against Brighton, some of those shortcomings crept back in and that resulted in a lacklustre performance.

There were no outbursts as such, but instead it was an overly emotional, hurried and chaotic performance that was full of mistakes.

It was the closest game under Pereira that resembled a performance akin to Gary O'Neil's Wolves before he was sacked.

Wolves were full of heart and effort, but little tactical nous. They were disorganised and rushed everything, resulting in a disappointing afternoon. They played with their hearts and not their heads.

But as the game got under way Wolves were actually the better side in the opening exchanges.

They created two good chances but Goncalo Guedes wasted both, before Brighton got into their stride.