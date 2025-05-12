Exclusive: Rising Wolves star in talks over first professional contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 17-year-old forward has caught the eye of head coach Vitor Pereira and was given his senior debut at the weekend, coming on as a late substitute in the Premier League defeat to Brighton.

As a result, Mane became the youngest ever player to make his Premier League debut for Wolves, taking the record from Anthony Forde who had not long turned 18 when he made his bow against Chelsea in 2011.

Now, Wolves and Mane have begun negotiations over his first professional contract as the club aim to secure his future.

Last summer, Mane was among a list of 14 youngsters who put pen to paper on a two-year full-time scholarship at Wolves, with the hope of securing a professional deal.