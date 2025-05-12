Bowls round-up: Cup finals are worth the wait for Wem winners

Sinclair defeated first division rivals Meole Brace on Old Shrewsbury No.1 to get their hands on the Consolation Cup while the Prince beat Battlefield on the No.2 to claim the Elizabeth Taylor Shield.

The consolation showdown, called off twice in 2024 due to rain, was a close affair that the Telford cub won by just 11 shots with both sides winning five games.

Player-of-the-match Steve Handley helped give Sinclair the edge on the front four as they led by three chalks, Jen Rogers returned a 21-15 card for Meole in the middle to give them hope but brothers Jordan (21-13) and Jamie Millman (21-15) sealed Sinclair’s win.

Sinclair star – player of the final Steve Handley with Wem League president Mike Spencer and (centre) secretary Graham Hughes

Prince Hotel eventually had a much more easier time in seeing off Battlefield by 35 chalks after the Lions came out strong and took a 15 chalk lead off the front with Derek Shingler’s 21-10 card the best of their three winners.

“But it was all the Prince from then on with Tom Carr helping to nose them in front in the middle, winning 21-10, and when player-of-the-match Neal Newbrook recovered from 6-0 down to win 21-9 they led by 18 going into the back two - Ian Payne (21-11) and Rich Carr (21-14) then both winning,” said a league spokesman.

Sinclair and Prince of Wales Hotel accounted for two Premier League clubs in the County Cup – one without having to play.

Mid Shropshire Bowling League title favourites Sinclair saw off St Georges in style by 70 shots and with 11 winners from 12 games at Edgmond, Simon Madeley starring with a 21-8 card.

But the Prince were handed a preliminary round bye as Ifton, 2022 winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy, withdrew from their scheduled tie at St Georges.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Castlefields beat Wem USC by 111 at Donnington Wood with six single-figure winners.