Shropshire beat Staffordshire in NCCA Trophy match

Staffordshire bat first and had an inconsistent start as Matthew Morris secured 35 runs, but Shropshire limited a number of his team-mates to single figures in the early stages.

Michael Hill followed that up with 48 runs, alongside 15 from Nils Priestley, 18 from Callum Hawkins and 10 from Sam Atkinson.

Liam Hurt added another 48 before he was run out as Staffordshire finished on 213-9 from their 50 overs.

Lewis Evans and Joe Stanley both took two wickets each, while Cameron Jones, Ben Roberts, Jacques Banton and Charlie Home all took one each.

Shropshire were up next and top order batter Rahul Kaushal stepped up first, making his county debut at his home club ground at Shifnal.

He had featured in last month's pre-season friendly against Worcestershire Academy at Allscott Heath, but this was his first competitive appearance for his county in the 50-over competition, replacing Worcestershire and England under-19 all-rounder Jack Home in the only change from the side that beat Norfolk by seven runs last time out.

And the former Bridgnorth player got Shropshire off to a decent start as he got 24 runs from 50 balls before being bowled out by Tom Brett.

That was quickly followed up by a tremendous 81 runs from Tom Fell and 78 from Banton.

11 not out and one not out from Andre Bradford and Home got the hosts over the line, as they finished on 214-4 from 41.2 overs, to beat Staffordshire by six wickets.

Brett claimed two wickets, while Priestley and Hurt took one each, but it was not enough to stop Shropshire from claiming the victory.

Shropshire next travel to take on Suffolk, while Staffordshire play Norfolk in their next NCCA Trophy Group Two match.