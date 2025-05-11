Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as three get 4/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Brighton.
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa - 5
The goalkeeper's distribution was very poor and he put Wolves under pressure with his mistakes.
Nelson Semedo - 5
The captain was too negative in possession and consistently looked for the backwards pass, while offering little going forward
Matt Doherty - 6
Doherty did not make any big errors and did his best to get Wolves further up the pitch where possible.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 5
It was an odd performance from Agbadou, who would make one big challenge before giving the ball away in the same breath. His passing was poor.