Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as three get 4/10

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Brighton.

By Liam Keen
Published
Goncalo Guedes (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper's distribution was very poor and he put Wolves under pressure with his mistakes.

Nelson Semedo - 5

The captain was too negative in possession and consistently looked for the backwards pass, while offering little going forward

Matt Doherty - 6

Doherty did not make any big errors and did his best to get Wolves further up the pitch where possible.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 5

It was an odd performance from Agbadou, who would make one big challenge before giving the ball away in the same breath. His passing was poor.

