Former Wolves boss confronted by club owner after Premier League draw

The Portuguese head coach, who was a fan favourite during a spell at Wolves that saw the club get promoted back to the Premier League and into the Europa League, has impressed with Forest this season.

Nottingham Forest's Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo (R) speaks with Nottingham Forest's Greek co-owner Evangelos Marinakis (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The East Midlands club have been fighting for Champions League football but they slipped up at home to already relegated Leicester when they threw away a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2.

That result means Forest have failed to win in their last three Premier League games and at full-time at the City Ground, Marinakis stormed onto the pitch to remonstrate with Nuno.

The pair were in conversation for a few seconds and during that time Marinakis was clearly unhappy and threw his arms up in frustration.

Forest are now seventh in the table and one point behind both Villa and Chelsea with two games left this season. Finishing fifth will secure Champions League football.