Cricket round-up: Shrewsbury maintain winning start

The hosts bat first and had a stuttering start with Ben Shepperson's 14 runs their best outing until Kshitiz Sharma's half century got them up and running.

Andrew Sutton's 30 runs were also a welcome addition and an impressive return of 91 runs from Arjun Singh Nahal made it a worthwhile session for Harborne, despite Dustin Melton being a constant thorn in their side as he claimed five wickets.

Lewis Evans also took two, while Harry Darley and Peter Clarke claimed one each as Harborne finished their 50 overs on 254-9, giving Shrewsbury their target as they took to the bat.

The visitors quickly found their stride and racked up the runs through Llyr Thomas (23), Daniel Walker (31no), Clark (32), Will Parton (45) and an impressive 91 runs from Seb Scott.

That was despite Sutton claiming four wickets, while Tejas Wagle and Sharma both took one each.

Shrewsbury reached their target in 43.3 overs, finishing on 256-6 and winning the contest by four wickets.

They have now won their opening two matches of the season and sit top of the table, as they host Halesowen next.

In Premier Division Two, Worfield were comfortably beaten away to Kenilworth Wardens.

The Shropshire outfit bat first and returned just seven runs as Chris Wright bowled out both Will Cook and Ross Aucott.

A half century from Rishin Patabedige restored some pride, while Joe Wright also earned 21 runs, but Worfield managed just 28 runs from a combined effort of Greg Wright, Arthur Smallman, Ravan Chahal, Arfan Khan, Tom Parker and Matthew Rees.

With Tommy Rex also claiming three wickets, while Ali Zaryab took two and Sree Vatsan and Ben Blakemore took one each, Worfield were all out for just 135 after 45.3 overs.

As Kenilworth stepped up, Chahal took two wickets, while Patabedige and Rees took one each in an effort to keep them at bay, but the hosts made short work of the fixture.

Arfan Khan's 49 runs was their highlight as they won by six wickets after 34.4 overs, finishing on 137-4.

Elsewhere in the division, Shifnal also tasted defeat when they lost at home to Old Hill.

The visitors bat first and got into some rhythm through Harry Davenport (21no) Omar Masood (42), Saad Naseem (42), Bilal Hassan (49) and S P Keeling-Wright (56).

Ben Roberts did his best by claiming three wickets as Old Hill finished their 50 overs on 267-9.

Shifnal were returning single figures as they struggled for any momentum, as Hassan and Naseem both took three wickets each.

Roberts' 69 runs was not enough to get them back into the fixture as they finished all out for 211 after 46.1 overs, losing the game by 56 runs.