Brighton boss hails landmark goalscorer after Wolves win

The 34-year-old’s first-half penalty at Molineux was his 10th Premier League goal of the season – the first time he has hit double figures in the league.

Brajan Gruda added a late second as the Seagulls kept themselves in the race for European qualification.

Hurzeler said: “First of all I need to thank the medical department that Danny is on the pitch. Danny has never had so many minutes for us as he has had in this season.

“Danny is an unbelievable role model for everyone, especially the younger players, both on the pitch and on the side.

“On top of that, he is a great goalscorer, he has proved it so far this season so I am very happy he is in our team.

“I hope (he can carry on), but I can’t see it to the future, so we will have to wait and see.

“With Danny it is not a hope, he has to continue how he behaves at the moment, he is very professional.

“I am convinced that he can carry on for a long time.”

The player is not ready to stop at 10 goals and wants to score more to fire the Seagulls into Europe.

“It is a good milestone to have,” Welbeck said.

“I feel like it could have been more and I am looking forward to improving.

“We have still got two more games left this season and hopefully I can get some more.”

Welbeck’s spot-kick at Molineux, which came six minutes after he had a goal disallowed for offside put his side on the way to a key victory that keeps them in the hunt for European qualification.

They were the better team at Molineux against a team who had won six of their last seven games.

Welbeck added: “We were up against a good side, who are in good form, they had won six in seven, so we knew we were going to be up against a really tough opponent.

“We had our gameplan and we played out it well.

“We could have done better in certain moments but we got the result and that is what matters now.”