Wolves boss backs 'special' starlet to shine next season

The 17-year-old earned his senior debut as a late substitute in Wolves' 2-0 defeat to Brighton at Molineux.

Pereira has had Mane around first team training for some time and had him on the bench on several occasions before finally having an opportunity to play him.

Now, the head coach has revealed the attacker will be part of the first team squad next season and he is expected to go onto big things.

"I'm sure he'll be a surprise in England, in this league," Pereira said.

"He's a player with talent and for sure next season he'll be in the first team with us.

"He's not only a talent, he's a worker, and in that moment of the game it was not just to give him the minutes, it was because I think he can do something because he's special."

When asked if his young age will put him off playing Mane, Pereira insisted: "I don't care."