Wolves 0 Brighton 2 - Report

Danny Welbeck had a goal chalked off for offside before, just minutes later, converting from the penalty spot following a Wolves error.

The hosts struggled to get into their stride and despite a number of attacking changes, Wolves failed to truly test the Brighton defence as Brajan Gruda added a second and killed the game off.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made one change to his Wolves side following the defeat to Manchester City.

Goncalo Guedes was given a surprise start, his first since February 16, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde dropped to the bench.

Jorgen Strand Larsen was fit enough for the bench and was joined by 17-year-old forward Mateus Mane and midfielder Boubacar Traore, while Sam Johnstone, Pedro Lima, Carlos Forbs, Tommy Doyle and Hwang Hee-chan all missed out.

The first chance of the game fell to Guedes after a Matheus Cunha free-kick reached him, but the forward lifted it over the bar from close range.

Moments later, a fantastic team move saw Rayan Ait-Nouri cut the ball back for Guedes who should have shot first time, but he made a mess of it and the chance was lost.

Wolves started the game better but almost made a costly error when Jose Sa’s poor clearance reached Matt O’Riley, who opted to pass instead of shoot. Yankuba Minteh then delivered a tame effort that was defended.

Brighton had the ball in the net after Welbeck turned home in the box, following a deflected cross, but it was flagged offside and a long VAR check confirmed the game would remain 0-0.

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Andre (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Moments later, however, Welbeck got his goal and it came from a Wolves mistake. Cunha came short and received a poor pass from Emmanuel Agbadou, before taking a touch and then fouling Mats Wieffer in the box.

Cunha was booked and Welbeck stepped up to send Sa the wrong way with his penalty.

Wolves limped to half-time where they were losing 1-0 after an unconvincing display.

The home side did not improve at the start of the second half either, with plenty of sloppy passes, poor crosses and wasted set pieces.

Cunha tested Bart Verbruggen with an effort from range but it was the Brazilian’s last piece of action as he was replaced after just 59 minutes, as Pereira made four changes seeking a way back into the game.

The changes invigorated the team and home fans as Wolves instantly had more energy and pressed more aggressively.

That resulted in Ait-Nouri stealing the ball and looking for Larsen with a cross, but Verbruggen did well to get a hand on it.

Marshall Munetsi (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

But Wolves then reverted back into their shell and struggled to keep possession, as Brighton advanced.

The Seagulls capitalised on poor defending as Simon Adingra found Gruda in the box, who lifted the ball over Sa.

With the game over, Pereira handed a senior debut to Mane in the final few minutes of the game.

Wolves limped over the line in the remaining minutes as they fell to a deserved defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 28 Welbeck dispatches his penalty for the Seagulls

GOAL 85 Gruda seals Brighton’s win

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Doherty (R.Gomes, 59), Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre (Mane, 89), J.Gomes (Bellegarde, 59), Munetsi, Cunha (Sarabia, 59), Guedes (Larsen, 59).

Subs not used: Bentley, Djiga, Bueno, Traore.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey (Adingra, 59), Wieffer (Mitoma, 78), Webster, van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba (Gomez, 78), Ayari (Hinshelwood, 93), Minteh, O’Riley (Gruda, 59), Welbeck.

Subs not used: Steele, Julio, Cashin, Howell.