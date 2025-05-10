Vitor Pereira frustrated with second half showing in Wolves defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Goals from Danny Welbeck and Brajan Gruda secured the Seagulls' win, condemning Wolves to back-to-back defeats.

And Pereira was frustrated with the second half display on a lacklustre afternoon.

"In the first half we competed against a team with quality, that's why they are playing for European positions," he said.

"We created chances to score, sometimes missing the shot and the last decision, but we created and competed against them in the same level.

"We committed a mistake, but mistakes are part of the game, and we conceded a goal.