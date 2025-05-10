Steve Bull: Wolves must stay focused and end the season in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But Wolves cannot afford to do that, they must start sharp and give the fans something to cheer about.

Those fans stuck with the team when we were in the relegation zone at Christmas and deserve a good end to the season now we're safe.

Let's finish these three games - with two of them at home - in style.

Brighton are a good team and have often been a thorn in our side, so now it's our turn to give them a good game.

It's amazing how it has turned around under Vitor Pereira and I would back us to get a result against anyone.